PARRELLA, Alfredo 'Freddy' Age 88 of Hudson, formerly of Waltham, passed away peacefully on Nov 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rebecca (deGaribody) Parrella. Loving father of Alan Parrella & his late wife Paula, Sheila Ernst and her former husband Robert Ernst, Carol LeBlanc, Elise Pantalone and her former husband Scott Pantalone, Sr. and the late Sandy Gildea and her husband Joseph. Cherished grandfather of April and Tayna Parrella, Alyssa, Jenna and Bobby Ernst, Heather Sheridan, Jeremy LeBlanc, Cory Llibre, Scott, Jr., Christopher and Alex Pantalone. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Ernest Parrella, Esther Ziino, Olga Falone and Marguerita Patano-Coyer. Family and friends are welcome to gather to celebrate Freddy's life on Friday at 10 AM in Sacred Heart Church in Waltham for a funeral mass. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Calvary Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFunearlHome.com