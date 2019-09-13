Boston Globe Obituaries
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
50 Ridge Street
Winchester, MA
ALFREDO ROCCHI


1935 - 2019
ALFREDO ROCCHI Obituary
ROCCHI, Alfredo Papa, Nonno, passed away September 12th, 2019 after dealing with several health complications. He was born October 22nd, 1935 in Bagni di Lucca, Italy. He was the only child of Corrado Rocchi and Settima Pacini Rocchi. He came to the USA in 1955, where he worked until he could return to Italy to bring his new wife back with him. Together they had two children, built 4 houses, and worked tirelessly for the next 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Iole Nocciolini Rocchi, of Winchester. His daughter, Serenella (Lella) Donahue, and husband, Craig Donahue, of Bedford. And his son, Guido Rocchi, and his wife Jennifer Book Rocchi, of Winchester. He leaves 3 beloved grandchildren: Zachary and Jacob Donahue, of Bedford, and Gabriella Rocchi, of Winchester.

The funeral will be held from Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main Street, WINCHESTER, MA. Calling Hours are Monday, September 16th, from 9:30am to 10:30am, followed by a Mass at 11am at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lahey Health System, the organization that took such great care of him in his later years. Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019
