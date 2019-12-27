|
|
ARGON, Professor Ali S. A prominent authority on Mechanics of Materials, died on December 21, 2019 at his home in Belmont, MA. He is survived by his wife, Xenia (Lacher) a poet and a son, Kermit, an environmental biologist. A daughter, Alice, predeceased him. Ali S. Argon was born in Istanbul, Turkey on December 19, 1930 to M.A. Suphi Argon who descended from a prominent family, and Margaret (nee) Grosche of Berlin, Germany. He came to the U.S. as a student and earned degrees from Purdue U. and M.I.T. In 1960, he accepted a faculty appointment in the M.E. department at M.I.T. and rose to full professor by 1968. In 1982, he was appointed to the Quentin Berg Professorship of M.E. Professor Argon's research results have been published in over 300 papers and several books authored or edited by him. He was elected to the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and was the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including an honorary Doctorate from his alma mater Purdue U. Services were held and he is buried in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019