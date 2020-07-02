|
ATAMIAN, Alice (Chakerian) Of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2020, she was 90 years old. Alice was born on February 1, 1930 in Lawrence, MA to the late Sarkis & Ovsanna (Davuljian) Chakerian. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond H. Atamian. She is survived by her loving daughter Susan Atamian of Jamaica Plain. She was the dear sister of the late Mary Chakerian and Rose Babaian. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Daniels of Arlington and 3 generations of loving nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or to a . For online guestbook, please visit: giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
(617) 924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe from July 3 to July 5, 2020