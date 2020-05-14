|
BARKIN, Alice (Karp) Age 100, died on May 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Cambridge. Alice was a graduate of Wellesley College and the Simmons College School of Social Work, where she earned her MSW after being widowed at nearly 60. She was for many years a therapist for Dedham Family Services. She was loyal to her clients and continued seeing many of them after the agency closed, and even into her final years, when she conducted sessions by phone. She felt that as a grandmotherly figure, she was sometimes able to earn the trust of families who weren't at home in psychotherapy. Alice was raised in Brookline on the same street as her husband, Dr. Robert Barkin. The family later moved to Manchester, NH, where she raised three sons and also worked as an inspector of daycare homes for the State. Alice was a loyal alumna of Wellesley, which she attended with her sister, Judy, and future sister-in-law, Jean Waldstein. In recent years, they often audited classes there. An inveterate reader, she once advised her youngest son against "speed-reading," and suggested if a book were good, he should read it as slowly as possible. She was also a loyal fan of the Red Sox, whose fortunes she followed on TV during Sunday visits from her eldest son, Stephen. Befitting a therapist, she liked learning about the players as individuals -- their families, personal quirks, slumps, and recoveries. Every summer, Alice went with her family to Rockport, where they rented the same cottage, and where she swam every day, no matter how cold the water, keeping faith with the sea at Cape Ann. In her final years, Alice lived with her son Peter and his family in Cambridge, where she was treated with great kindness by her daughter-in-law Joyce and grandson Robert. She was also cared for by visiting health aides with both patience and great warmth. She is survived by her son, Peter, and daughter-in-law Joyce, of Cambridge, and her son, Don, and daughter-in-law Maggie, of New Haven, CT. She also leaves granddaughters Ann Barkin, of New York City, Claire Barkin, of Cambridge, MA, and Eve Barkin, of New York City, and a grandson, Robert Barkin, of Cambridge, as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert Barkin, and a son, Stephen, of Cambridge. A Memorial will be held when the current public-health crisis abates. Gifts in her memory may be made to The Wellesley Fund for Financial Aid and mailed to Wellesley College, 106 Central Street, Wellesley, MA 02481-8203.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020