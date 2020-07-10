|
BATOR KURLAND, Alice Died June 29 in Sleepy Hollow, New York, after a three year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was 87. Born January 24, 1933, she grew up in Wellesley, Massachusetts, with her parents, Garrett and Peggy Hoag, and her beloved sisters, Nan and Marty. Allie attended Shady Hill School, Westtown School, Milton Academy, and Smith College before obtaining her BSN degree from Boston University and a Master's degree in early childhood development. Elegant, beautiful and strong, she was a gifted caregiver to her immediate family, an extended family of nieces, nephews and godchildren countless friends and neighbors, and her pediatric patients at Mass General Hospital and La Rabida Children's Hospital. She shared a wonderful, loving marriage with Paul Bator for 34 years before his death in 1989. In 1993, she married Phillip Kurland, adding his three children, Julie, Martha and Ellen, to her family. Phil died in 1996. She married Tony Grundsfeld in 2006 and they celebrated many happy years together before his death in 2011. She loved her homes in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and later Chicago and Boston, and made an oasis from the world in Bridgewater, New Hampshire. Perfection shone through her cooking, her knitting and her graceful care for everything and everyone she touched. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Thomas and Pamela Bator, Michael and Bianca Bator, and Julia Bator and Charles Duggan, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her stepchildren and stepgrandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, www.psp.org A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020