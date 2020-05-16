|
|
SWEENEY, Alice "Pat" Boucher Age 91, of Maynard, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Wingate at Weston. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl F. Sweeney, Jr., who passed away in 2011. Born in Boston, MA on February 12, 1929, she was the eldest daughter of three to the late Edmund R. and Alice (Euphemia) Boucher. Raised on Concolor Avenue in Newton, she attended Our Lady Help of Christian Parish and graduated from Newton North High School. She later earned a Liberal Arts Associate's degree from LaSalle Jr. College and went on to work for the Sears Corporate offices in Boston. In 1957, Patricia married Carl F. Sweeney, Jr. and lived in Lexington before settling in Lincoln to raise their family. Pat was an active member of the Catholic Junior Guild of Boston and at one point served as the President. Her love of art lead her to serve as the executive administrator for the Kendal Center for the Arts in Belmont. They eventually retired to Hyannis Port but moved to Maynard, where she remained until her final days in Weston. Pat always had a cheerful and optimistic spirit who made friends easily. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed history, books, horse racing, sailing and a Bourbon Old-Fashioned. She was a compassionate and generous person, devoted wife and loving mother. Pat is survived by her three children: Alice Ann Niewiera of Worcester, MA, Carl F. and Jane Sweeney of Millburn, NJ, Christina and Timothy Carney of Sudbury, MA, four grandchildren: Erica Ann Gifford, Kristen Niewiera, Laura Durning and Tyler Sweeney, and four great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother John Boucher and sister Nancy Simonetti. A private Memorial Service is being planned and details can be obtained by contacting the family. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Alice "Pat" Boucher SWEENEY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020