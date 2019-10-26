Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ALICE (GHAZARIAN) BOYADJIAN

ALICE (GHAZARIAN) BOYADJIAN Obituary
BOYADJIAN, Alice (Ghazarian) Of Watertown, October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Avedis. Devoted mother of Benjamin, Sebouh and his wife Maral, Raffi and his wife Sandy, and Anni Boyadjian. Loving grandmother of Karina and the late Raffi Boyadjian Jr. Sister of Linda Gysling, Arpine Kadian, Koko Ghazarian and the late Ashod, Ghazar and Hrant Ghazarian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Wednesday, October 30 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at Saint James Armenian Church on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m - 12 noon, immediately prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church. At the request of the family, the cemetery services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
