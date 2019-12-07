|
BRENNAN, Alice A resident of Needham for 66 years, died peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was 96 years old. Alice was born in 1923, graduated from high school when she was 16 and married John "Jack" Brennan when she was 18. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, and leaves her daughter Elaine Brennan-Hammond and her spouse Christine of Yarmouthport. Alice with her husband John was the instrumental influence in changing the Catholic Church to accept communion in the hand rather than the priest placing the host on the tongue. It was a 10 month long effort that ended June 2, 1977 when the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted to allow Roman Catholics to take communion in the hand. Alice and Jack taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine for a few years at St. Joseph's in Needham. She was also on the Tobacco Advisory Committee and worked to have Needham become a smoke free town. She was a lifelong member of the Glover Aid and a life member of the friends of the Needham Library. The family wants to thank the staff of Avita of Needham for their years of attentive care. Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Thursday morning, December 12th from 10:30 to 11:15am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave., Needham at 11:30am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice's name may be to your local . For obituary, directions or to share a memory of Alice, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019