BREWER, Alice Alice Hedge Brewer passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born May 19, 1924, the daughter of William & Alice Hedge. She was the youngest of three daughters having been predeceased by Susan Hedge Hossfeld & Lucia Russell Woods. She was also predeceased by her loving husband John D. Brewer, Jr. Alice is survived by her three children Marion Brewer, Penny Brewer & her husband Nathan Bekemeier, Jack Brewer & his wife Susan Bielski and her granddaughter Mia Bekemeier & her husband Colin Zeigler. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 at Second Parish Church in Hingham, 685 Main St, Hingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Antiquarian Society (Hedge House), 126 Water St., Plymouth, MA 02360 or Second Parish Church in Hingham, 685 Main St., Hingham, MA. Burial will be private. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019