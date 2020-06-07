Boston Globe Obituaries
BROOK, Alice (Cook) Of Burlington, June 5. Beloved wife of the late Ralph G. Loving mother of Brian Brook of Laconia, NH, Brenda Mastricola & her husband Michael of South Boston, Donna Swain & her husband Richard of Salem, NH and the late Kevin Brook & his wife Amy of Wells, ME. Proud grandmother of Amanda Brook Donohue, Christopher & Ian Brook, Bryce Brook, Thomas & Mary Swain and Sabella, Clifford & Tessara Mastricola. Great-grandmother of Brittany, Cassidy, Emily, Henry & Isaac. Sister of Donald Cook of Scituate and the late Walter Cook and Mary Regan. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at noon (there will be an 80-person limit at the Mass). Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. You are welcome to watch a live stream of the Mass by going to the Sullivan Funeral Home website at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alice's name may be made to Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition, PO box 202, Franklin, MA 02038 www.mbcc.org For directions, obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020
