BURKE , Alice C. (Moore) Of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Burke (Ret. BPD). Devoted mother of Sally Burke of Roslindale, Kathryn Berardi and her husband John of Roslindale, and the late James C. Burke and his surviving wife Frances of West Roxbury. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Kaitlin, Sarah, and Emily Berardi, and James F. Burke. Great-grandmother of Julianna Berardi. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, June 5th, from 5:30-8:00pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday, June 6th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment New Calvary Cemetery. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from June 3 to June 5, 2019
