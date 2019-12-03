|
REDGATE, Alice C. (Donohoe) Of Dorchester, Nov. 30, beloved wife of the late Robert Redgate. Beloved mother of Pamela Redgate of Dorchester, Alison Connolly and her husband John of Sandwich and the late Robert "Bobby" Redgate. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Christopher Church, 265 Mount Vernon St., Dorchester, Thursday at 10 o'clock. Visitation at the church 9:30 – 10 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's name may be sent to Hancock Park Memorial Fund, 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA 02169. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019