CARLI, Alice (Kearins) Passed away peacefully, with her characteristic dignity and grace, on April 15, 2020. Our hearts our broken as we mourn her loss and share our tremendous grief with all those impacted by COVID-19.
Born February 15,1934, Alice was extremely proud to have lived in Everett her entire life. After graduating from Everett High School, she was employed at General Electric. While raising her children, Alice ran her own business. She later worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Board of Registration and retired from the Commission on Judicial Conduct. Alice was an avid reader, enjoyed politics and current events and was a frequent caller to talk radio. She loved to swim and sit on the beach in the late afternoon.
Above all, Alice cherished the time she spent with family and her many true and lifelong friends. To each and every one of them she would say they are embodied in the lyrics from a favorite song, "If anyone should ever write my life story - For whatever reason there might be - Oh, you'll be there between each line of pain and glory - Cause you're the best thing that ever happened to me."
Alice leaves behind the enormous legacy of the family she treasured more than anything else - Christopher and his wife Michelle (Raso) of Beverly, Lorraine and her husband Jay Bluestein of Weymouth, Paul and his wife Jacqueline (Johnson) of Charlestown, Patrick and his wife Mary (Mandell) of Saratoga Springs, NY, Andrea and her husband Michael Bunar of Lynnfield, and Chief Anthony Carli of the Everett Fire Department and his wife Diana (Cucchi) of Peabody. She adored and reveled in the antics and accomplishments of her grandchildren Arielle and her husband Ryan Mortimer, Gregory, Michael, Nicole, Andrew, Sabrina, Samantha, Nicholas, Brendan and Shawn. She loved meeting her great-grandson, Dylan.
In Alice's last years, her constant refrain was that she was blessed with a wonderful family, content in her surroundings, and didn't have a care in the world. It is those thoughts that console us. We too are blessed to have had her as our mother. We learned from her, laughed with her and sometimes at her, and admired everything about her. Her wisdom, boundless strength, and endless optimism will continue to be guidance in our lives.
In immense sadness we are buoyed because of the wonderful woman she was, what she meant to so many, and the indelible mark she left. All that we are and all that we are not is because of her.
Alice was predeceased by her parents James and Grace (Morrow) Kearins and her three brothers Jimmy, Paul and Harry.
We will Celebrate Alice's Life at another time. For now, may the Lord raise her up on eagle's wings and hold her in the palms of his hands.
With all our love - Chris, Lorraine, Paul, Patrick, Andrea and Tony
Donations in her memory can be made to the or the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020