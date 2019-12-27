|
|
THIBODEAU, Alice Catherine (Kramer) RN, PNP, MS, passed from this world the evening of December 24, 2019. She is missed and remembered by her husband of 53 years, Theodore "Theo" Thibodeau, DDS; brother-in-law Philippe "Father Phil" Thibodeau; children Theodore "Ted" Thibodeau, Jr. of Massachusetts, Christopher Thibodeau of New York, Michael Thibodeau of Massachusetts, and Alice Samantha "Mandy" Dreyer of New York; grandchildren Joshua, Justin, Triston, Alastar, Anastasia, Seraphina, Henry Harrison, and Philippe; a great-grandchild due in January; siblings Karen Enman of Maine and Virginia, Walter "Bud" Kramer, William "Bill" Kramer, and Margaret "Maggy" Evans of Massachusetts; nieces and nephews Janelle, Jill, Kristel, Melanie, Natalie, Luke, Laura, David, John, Clay, Jennifer, Kenneth, Kyle, and Caitlyn; as well as hundreds of informally adopted children, young and old, who needed, wanted, or accepted her care.
Born July 27, 1944 to Alice (Connick) and William P. Kramer, she grew up neighboring her maternal grandparents, in the house built by her family on Keslar Ave., in Lynn. While at Boston College, before transferring to St. Anselm's, she met "Theo," whom she married in 1966. Together, they joined the Navy, she serving in Charlestown, MA until pregnancy cancelled that tour.
They lived briefly in Washington, DC, Collingswood, NJ, and Lynn, MA, before settling in Scituate, MA, in 1970, where their home supported family, friends, and pets of many sorts. "Nurse Alice" spent years working at the Cardinal Cushing School, Meadowcroft Day Camp, and Judge Connolly Youth Center, among other places, always bringing comfort and smiles to places and times that weren't always happy nor comfortable.
She found joy in singing with the University Chorale of Boston College, as well as the choir of St. Mary's in Scituate; leading Cub Scout dens, and earning her Wood Badge in service to Boy Scout Troop #5; volunteering with and accompanying Scituate's Special Needs students to their celebrations in Florida; and being an active member of the EarthSpirit Community, whose events she attended from 1991 until travel became a burden.
A lifelong learner, she got her Master's Degree shortly before retiring from JJCYC. She also had strong interests in houseplants and gardening, cooking and baking, stock market investing, Gilbert & Sullivan and Rogers & Hammerstein musicals, and Dorothy L. Sayers mysteries. In light of her passion for politics and ardent support of unions, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Democratic National Committee.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4-8pm, at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Words of comfort can be left at
www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019