CAMPBELL, Alice D. Of Needham, went to the Lord on Thursday, November 7th, 2019. She was at home, surrounded by family, as she wished. Predeceased by her husband, John E. Campbell and her son, Robert. Survived by Stephen and Susan Campbell, southern daughter Vicki Childers, Janet and Tom Milek and Carol and William Beggs. Third generation includes Jennifer Campbell and Allison Beggs. Alice was also predeceased by her sister, Barbara Goodman and brother, Leo Dunn. Her extended family number over one hundred and cover the country and beyond. She was a quiet blessing to all of us. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, Nov. 15, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. If you wish, donations may be made to Rosie's Place or St. Francis House, both of Boston. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019