O'HALLORAN, Alice D. (Dunbar) Died peacefully at Newfield House, Plymouth, on May 26, a week before her 93rd birthday. Raised in Belmont, she was a loving daughter of the late Thomas A. and Margaret (White) Dunbar. She was a long-time resident of Newtonville where she and her beloved late husband, William E. O'Halloran, Esq., raised their seven children. After her husband's passing, she re-located to Waltham. She was the devoted and loving mother of Maureen O'Halloran, R.S.C.J of Newton, William T. O'Halloran of Waltham, Cathleen McManama and her husband Michael McManama of Plymouth, Gregory J. O'Halloran of Waltham, Mark T. O'Halloran of Randolph, Susan Boy and her husband Frederick A. Boy of South Yarmouth, and the late Edward M. O'Halloran of Newton. She also leaves three beloved grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Gregory M. McManama, his wife Natasha and their new daughter, Addison, of Acushnet, Maggie A. McManama of Plymouth and Brendan E. Boy of South Yarmouth. Alice was predeceased by three siblings: Thomas A. Dunbar, Jr. of Lunenburg, Marjorie Kustra of Huntington Beach, CA, and Elizabeth Muldoon of Bowie, MD. She is survived by her brother John F. Dunbar of Amherst, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alice was a graduate of Rosary Academy, Regis College Class of 1947, and earned an M.Ed. degree from Boston University in 1949. For over thirty years she was a much loved and respected educator in the Newton Public Schools. She retired from Newton North High School in 2007. She also served as a tireless volunteer at Our Lady Help of Christians parish in Newton, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Bereavement Minister and the parish sponsored dinners at the Pine Street Inn. She was a former President of the Ace of Clubs, former member of Brae Burn Country Club, former member of the Guild of the Infant Savior and former committee member of the St. Nicholas Cotillion. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, May 29, from 9:30-11:30 at Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon, Wednesday, May 29 at Our Lady Help of Christians, Washington St., Newton. Interment to follow at Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vinfen, 950 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02141. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Alice, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton And Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019