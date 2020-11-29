Del GROSSO, Alice Passed away peacefully Nov. 28, 2020, after happily living her entire life in the Nonantum section of Newton. Alice is the daughter of Eradzio "Russell" Del Grosso and Katherine Del Grosso and was the youngest sibling of Catherine Carta and Rocco Del Grosso. Alice worked over forty years at Raytheon as an Executive Administrator but loved to travel when she wasn't relaxing by the ocean in Marshfield. Alice is survived by five nephews and nieces and seven grandnieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed by them all. Visitation Wednesday morning, Dec. 3, from 9-10 AM in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St, NEWTON. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Alice Del GROSSO