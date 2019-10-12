|
DUNNE, Alice (Mahoney) Age 84, of Norwood, formerly of Newton Upper Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Dunne; devoted mother of Kellie Lacy and her husband John of NM, Noreen O'Hear and her husband Tom of Walpole, John Dunne and his wife Joan of Walpole; loving sister of Charles Mahoney of CT, Daniel Mahoney and his wife Alice of Sutton, the late Mary Hanlon, the late John Mahoney; proud grandmother of Caitlin, Danny, Jack, Egan, and Brenna. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Antonia Mahoney of Boston, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 16th, at 10:30AM at St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15th, from 4-8PM at the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Route 1A), NORWOOD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For additional information and online guestbook, please visit: www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019