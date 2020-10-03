1/
ALICE E. HILKER
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
HILKER, Alice E. Of Bedford, died surrounded by her family on Oct.1, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Donald H. Hilker. Beloved mother of John and his wife, Sue, Jack Hilker, James Hilker and his wife, Karen, Donna Hoeszle and her husband, Larry, Jeffrey Hilker, and Jennifer Hilker-Blair and her husband, Stuart. Devoted grandmother of Rosemary, Lillian, Jacob, Sarah, Thomas, Mary, Julie, Rebecca, Sandra, and Delia. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother, Maxwell Ford and sister, Eugenia Marquart. Visitation at the Lutheran Church of the Savior, 426 Davis Rd., Bedford, on Mon., Oct. 5, from 5:00-6:00 P.M. Private Funeral Service to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Old Concord Chapter of DAR (Daughters of American Revolution) Liz Arnow, Memory of Alice Hilker, 6 Pinecroft Ave., West Boylston, MA 01583. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Savior
OCT
5
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Savior
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
