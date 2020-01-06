Boston Globe Obituaries
|
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne Church
75 King St.
Littleton, MA
View Map
ALICE E. "PEG" (CHAPUT) KOSCIUZEK

ALICE E. "PEG" (CHAPUT) KOSCIUZEK Obituary
KOSCIUZEK, Alice E. (Chaput) "Peg" Age 98 and a longtime Littleton resident, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Littleton. She was the wife of the late Thaddeus "Ted" S. Kosciuszek. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Peg on Thursday, January 9, from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., LITTLETON. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, at 10:00 am in St. Anne Church, 75 King St., Littleton. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
