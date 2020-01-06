|
KOSCIUZEK, Alice E. (Chaput) "Peg" Age 98 and a longtime Littleton resident, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Littleton. She was the wife of the late Thaddeus "Ted" S. Kosciuszek. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Peg on Thursday, January 9, from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., LITTLETON. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, at 10:00 am in St. Anne Church, 75 King St., Littleton. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020