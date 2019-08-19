|
|
LAKE, Alice E. (Nolan) Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, August 13, 2019 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Peter F. Lake, Sr. Beloved mother of Peter F. Lake, Jr. of ME, Deborah Eyges of NH, John Lake and his wife Donna, Wayne Lake, Loren Westmoreland and her husband David, all of Saugus. Alice is predeceased by 10 older siblings. She is lovingly survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett on Friday, August 23, at 2:00 P.M. Please meet the Funeral Procession at the front gate prior to the service time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory may be made to Memorial Giving, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.
View the online memorial for Alice E. (Nolan) LAKE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019