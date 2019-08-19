Boston Globe Obituaries
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
302 Elm St.
Everett, MA
ALICE E. (NOLAN) LAKE


1929 - 2019
LAKE, Alice E. (Nolan) Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, August 13, 2019 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Peter F. Lake, Sr. Beloved mother of Peter F. Lake, Jr. of ME, Deborah Eyges of NH, John Lake and his wife Donna, Wayne Lake, Loren Westmoreland and her husband David, all of Saugus. Alice is predeceased by 10 older siblings. She is lovingly survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett on Friday, August 23, at 2:00 P.M. Please meet the Funeral Procession at the front gate prior to the service time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory may be made to Memorial Giving, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
