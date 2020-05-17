|
|
MITCHELL, Alice E. (Ryan) Of Natick and formerly Waltham, 88, died May 7, 2020 after a period of declining health. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Mitchell. Devoted mother of Stephen Mitchell of Hampton, NH, Michael Mitchell of Rochester, NH, John Mitchell of Natick and the late Paul Mitchell. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Susan, Matthew and Melissa Mitchell. Great-grandmother of Alise, Stella, and Bradley. Sister of the late John Ryan, Marilyn Stanton, and her twin sister Margaret Bodio. Daughter of the late John and Ida (Berrigan) Ryan. Alice was a member of St. Linus Church and the Natick Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's name may be made to the Natick Senior Center, 117 East Central Street, Natick, MA 01760. Funeral Services and Interment private. To sign guestbook, visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
View the online memorial for Alice E. (Ryan) MITCHELL
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020