CASEY, Alice F. Of Milton, formerly of Dorchester, September 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Callahan) Casey. Dear sister of the late Mary L. and Rose M. Casey. Cousin of Natalie Fultz of Milton and the late Louise LeGrice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church Chapel, Adams St., at Brook Rd., Milton on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited. A Visiting Hour will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., MILTON, on Friday, at 9:00am. Interment private. Donations in Alice's memory may be sent to The Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton, MA 02186. Late Associate Superintendent, Boston Public Schools. Late US Navy Veteran, WWII. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
