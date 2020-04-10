|
GUERRA, Alice Francis (Dickinson) Age 97 of Littleton. April 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Guerra. Loving mother of Frances D'Agostino and her husband Joseph of Lancaster, CA, Richard Guerra and his wife Jo Ann (Flammia) of Abington, Linda Guerra of Woburn, Martin Guerra of Newfoundland, PA, David Guerra and his partner Eileen of Woburn, Anne Guerra and her partner Barrie of Leominster and Michael Guerra and his wife Evangeline (Wilson) of Leominster. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren (Joe, Michael, Tony, David, Christopher, Willie, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Richard and Jillian) and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her four siblings, Franklin Dickinson, Vera Diabo, Barbara Fiore and David Dickinson. A private family funeral for Alice will take place on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, LITTLETON. Extended relatives and friends may attend the funeral remotely by following a link which will be posted on www.badgerfuneral.com on Monday morning. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alice's memory to: , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
