|
|
SHERMAN, Alice G. Born in 1923 in Dorchester MA, the adored and only surviving child of Louis and Ida Shindler, an older brother Nathan predeceasing her in influenza epidemic of 1918. Pretty, intellectual and intensely creative, she played piano through her childhood and attended Boston University as a music major where she met Ezra Sherman, embarking on a 63-year marriage to the man she called "her best friend." Alice wanted to be remembered foremost as an artist, among her many skills she was an accomplished silversmith, quilter, award winning flower arranger and gardener. At age 40, this grew into a second career, taking courses at Radcliff to become a landscape designer. Working from her own vision and nothing put down on paper, she told her many clients in Boston suburbs to "just trust her." Known for her taste, strong opinions and attention to detail, her clients grew to love her, trust her instincts and those relationships grew into lifelong bonds. Perhaps her proudest accomplishment was designing the biblical garden at Temple Israel in Boston where she was a lifelong trustee. She raised her three sons to be hardworking, independent and to follow their dreams with the caveat that they could make their own choices but had better be good at it. The sight of her first thing in the morning at the family house in Maine with hat, gloves and clippers was literally terrifying. She and her husband Ezra believed in excellence by example. Working well into her 90, she was a vibrant, talented and opinionated woman who made a distinct impression on everyone she met. She demanded a lot and gave a lot, loved deeply and kept her family close by until her last days, just shy of her 97th birthday. This was a life fully lived and departed from on her own terms. Owing to the circumstances, she did not get the funeral she asked for. As was her way, she made her wishes completely clear; "a simple pine box, Schubert, white flowers, freesia and roses, no carnations, filler flowers." Spring will not feel quite the same without her but as everything she planted comes into bloom, expressing gratitude for her participation, we can safely assume wherever she is, Alice is arguing with whomever thinks they are running the show. Her family takes comfort in the legacy of beauty she left behind. She leaves Stephen and Ann Sherman, Oren Sherman and Richard Miller, Dr. David (of blessed memory) and Eileen Sherman, half-sisters Alana Shindler and Barbara Shindler. Dear grandmother of Geoffrey and Pam Sherman, Matthew and Vikki Sherman, Susan and Lee Wallach, Ali Sherman-Kadish and Sam Kadish, Noah Sherman, Lauren Sherman, and Chris Adams, and adored great-grandmother of ten great-grandsons. Out of necessity during the current situation, the funeral and shiva observance will be private for family. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit the memorial chapel's website. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels Brookline (617) 232 - 9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020