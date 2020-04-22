|
|
GELENIAN, Alice Of Belmont, passed away on April 18, 2020 at the age of 89, due to age-related natural causes. Beloved daughter of the late Maushegh & Grace (Shenorik) (Kouyoumjian) Gelenian. Devoted sister of the late Ara Arthur Gelenian. Alice is survived by her sister-in-law Maryann Gelenian of Mansfield and her nieces and nephew, Andrea Gelenian of Mansfield, Ara Gelenian of Mansfield, and Sarah, John, Bee and Luke Abrahamsen of Groton. She was also predeceased by her niece Laura Gelenian. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, private Graveside Services were held at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge, MA 02138 or Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit
www.giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020