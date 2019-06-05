|
JEFFERSON, Alice H. Age 101, of Watertown, passed away on June 4, 2019. Born in Plymouth, MA. A Retired government employee for many years. Sister of Mary Jeanette Jefferson of Watertown. A member of Sacred Heart Parish, Watertown for 58 years. Graduate of Memorial High School in Middleboro, MA in 1936. Her federal career started in Washington, D.C. & continued at the Boston Army Base, V.A., I.R.S. and the SBA completing 37 years of dedicated service. In her early years, she enjoyed traveling to NY, Cape Cod, & Bermuda. She was a frequent horseback rider with various YWCA groups. In retirement, she especially enjoyed lunches with former co-workers and working part-time as a word processing specialist. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, at 9 A.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019