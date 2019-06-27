|
MARCELLA, Alice H. (Maguire) In her 100th year. Of Charlestown June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert R. Marcella. Devoted Ma to Carol Sprague, Albert Marcella & wife Dottie, Edward Marcella & wife Mary Catherine, Mary Carey & husband Leo, Catherine Picard & husband Joe & the late Alice Whitt. Loving Ma to Nancy, Marcella, Kerry, Michelle, Michael, Cammie, Jackie, Janet, Toni, Allison, Caroline, Thomas, Joseph, Lauren, Tracy, Catherine, Alec & her 26 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of the late John, Francis, Thomas & Joseph Maguire. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Alice's Funeral on Tuesday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. Member of Old Charlestown Schoolgirls Assoc. For obituary, directions & online condolences,
