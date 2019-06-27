Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
ALICE H. (MAGUIRE) MARCELLA

ALICE H. (MAGUIRE) MARCELLA Obituary
MARCELLA, Alice H. (Maguire) In her 100th year. Of Charlestown June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert R. Marcella. Devoted Ma to Carol Sprague, Albert Marcella & wife Dottie, Edward Marcella & wife Mary Catherine, Mary Carey & husband Leo, Catherine Picard & husband Joe & the late Alice Whitt. Loving Ma to Nancy, Marcella, Kerry, Michelle, Michael, Cammie, Jackie, Janet, Toni, Allison, Caroline, Thomas, Joseph, Lauren, Tracy, Catherine, Alec & her 26 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of the late John, Francis, Thomas & Joseph Maguire. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Alice's Funeral on Tuesday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. Member of Old Charlestown Schoolgirls Assoc. For obituary, directions & online condolences,

www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
