ALICE HOVENANIAN Obituary
HOVENANIAN, Alice Of Winchester, July 31, 2020. Devoved sister of Phyllis Hovenanian. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Sara (Ouzoonian) Hovenanian. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Funeral and cemetery arrangements are private. Arrangements by the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020
