DONOVAN, Alice L. (Smith) Of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away November 4, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late John R. Donovan. Loving mother of Paul F. Donovan and his wife Virginia L. of Milton, Karen M. Tewhey and her husband James of Oak Bluff, Martha's Vineyard, John M. Donovan and his late wife Theresa of E. Bridgewater, Thomas E. Donovan and his wife Nancy E. of Randolph, David J. Donovan and Anna of Randolph, Kevin W. Donovan and his wife Laura A. of Randolph, Joseph M. Donovan and his wife Kathleen F. of Canton and the late Susan E. Paulsen. Devoted sister of Edward Smith of Randolph and the late Arthur and Donald Smith. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and her cousin Myles Coates.
Alice grew up in Dorchester, St. Ann's Parish, where she graduated from Dorchester High School for Girls, Class of 1943. She attended Fisher Junior College and worked in the Radio Research Lab at Harvard College. Alice worked for Catholic Charities as a Home Health Aide and was a volunteer for more than 20 years at the Turner Free Library and St. Mary Parish in Randolph.
Alice was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her home was the gathering place for family holidays. Every year the entire family vacationed in NH or ME. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew her.
Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH, MA 02368 until 9:00 AM Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Mary Church, Randolph, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the "Friends of the Turner Library", c/o Turner Free Library, 2 North Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. To leave a sympathy message, visit
www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019