BARANICK, Alice M. Of Walpole, formerly of Dover, MA, aged 92, died at home on March 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, Wilfred J. Baranick. Devoted mother of Mary (Michael) Turner of Roanoke, VA, Joanne (Andrew) Needham of White River Junction, VT, Elizabeth (Richard) Baranick of Portland, ME, John (Susan) Baranick of Assonet, MA, and Susan Baranick of Manchester by the Sea, MA. Also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Alice grew up in South Boston, attended Gate of Heaven School, and graduated from Emmanuel College in 1949. For many years, Alice was an active volunteer for the Town of Dover and particularly enjoyed leading the Council on Aging craft program. She also volunteered at Church of the Most Precious Blood in Dover, St. Edward Church in Medfield, Friends of Medfield State Hospital, Norfolk Extension, among other service groups. Alice enjoyed many activities during her later years at New Pond Village. She loved to knit, crochet, sew, do crafts of all kinds, and spend time with family and friends. She was a woman of deep faith and was loved by all who knew her.
Visiting Hours, Mass of Christian Burial, and Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Council on Aging, Dover Town House, PO Box 250, Dover, MA 02030, St. Edward Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield, MA 02052, or the . Online condolences may be submitted to the Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, WESTWOOD, MA, at [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020