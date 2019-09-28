Boston Globe Obituaries
BORBEE, Alice M. (Foley) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Brighton, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Borbee, Sr. (BPD). Loving mother of Lawrence J. Borbee, Jr. and Stephen M. Borbee (BPD) both of West Roxbury, and Kevin E. Borbee and his wife Sharon P. of Burlington. Devoted grandma of Christopher J., Erin M., and Shannon E. Borbee. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Longtime member of Holy Name Retirees. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, October 3rd at 10 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 11:30 am. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions & guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019
