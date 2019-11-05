Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE CLOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE M. (CAHILL) CLOUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE M. (CAHILL) CLOUGH Obituary
CLOUGH, Alice M. (Cahill) Nov. 3rd, of Everett and formerly of Charlestown. Beloved wife of the late James Clough. Devoted mother of Nancy Holt of ME, Diane Keys of Malden and the late Joseph Maxwell and Martin Maxwell. Devoted stepmother of Ann Gill of Charlestown, Edward Clough of Everett, Judy Clough-Burton of Melrose, Robert Clough of Charlestown, John Clough of Stoneham and the late James Clough and Joseph Clough. Proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 11. Funeral from the Weir MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Friday, Nov. 8th at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josephs Church, Malden at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 7th from 4-8 p.m. For obituary and directions, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -