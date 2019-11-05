|
|
CLOUGH, Alice M. (Cahill) Nov. 3rd, of Everett and formerly of Charlestown. Beloved wife of the late James Clough. Devoted mother of Nancy Holt of ME, Diane Keys of Malden and the late Joseph Maxwell and Martin Maxwell. Devoted stepmother of Ann Gill of Charlestown, Edward Clough of Everett, Judy Clough-Burton of Melrose, Robert Clough of Charlestown, John Clough of Stoneham and the late James Clough and Joseph Clough. Proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 11. Funeral from the Weir MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Friday, Nov. 8th at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josephs Church, Malden at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 7th from 4-8 p.m. For obituary and directions, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019