Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE M. (BELLIVEAU) ELLIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALICE M. (BELLIVEAU) ELLIS Obituary
ELLIS, Alice M. (Belliveau) Of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield and Stoneham, June 25. Beloved wife of the late Richard D. Ellis. Loving mother of David W. Ellis and wife Amy of Salem, Richard W. Ellis and wife Debbie of Wakefield, Donald J. Ellis and wife Cyndi of Highland Falls, NY, Diane E. Ellis of Brunswick, MD and Daniel E. Ellis and wife Liz of Union KY. Sister of Jeannette Murphy, Mary Guptill, Bertha Cripts, Shirley Christman, Pattie Dever, Wilfred, Jim and Tom Belliveau, Cathy Raymond and the late Rita DeVarennes and Cecelia Farrell. Also survived by her six grandchildren, Tyler, Michelle, Kim, Jessie, Mack and Drew and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 12 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now