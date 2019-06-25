|
ELLIS, Alice M. (Belliveau) Of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield and Stoneham, June 25. Beloved wife of the late Richard D. Ellis. Loving mother of David W. Ellis and wife Amy of Salem, Richard W. Ellis and wife Debbie of Wakefield, Donald J. Ellis and wife Cyndi of Highland Falls, NY, Diane E. Ellis of Brunswick, MD and Daniel E. Ellis and wife Liz of Union KY. Sister of Jeannette Murphy, Mary Guptill, Bertha Cripts, Shirley Christman, Pattie Dever, Wilfred, Jim and Tom Belliveau, Cathy Raymond and the late Rita DeVarennes and Cecelia Farrell. Also survived by her six grandchildren, Tyler, Michelle, Kim, Jessie, Mack and Drew and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 12 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019