FELLOWS, Alice M. Age 85 of Westwood, formerly of Chestnut Hill and West Roxbury, died October 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph W. and Alice T. (McCusker) Fellows. Dear sister of Joanne Damish and her husband Edward of Walpole, Elaine McGowan of Scituate and her husband the late Timothy, the late M. Paula Fellows Kelley, and the late Claire McCarthy and her husband John of Marion. Devoted aunt of Michael, Daniel, Stephen, Robert, and Patrick Damish, and Diane Damish Culhane, Brian McGowan, Maura McGowan Yanosick, Carol McCarthy Delehanty, Paul McCarthy, Barbara McCarthy Messina, and Nola Kelley Heafitz. Alice has many great and great-great-nieces and nephews, and many relatives and friends all who love her dearly. Alice was a retired City of Boston school teacher and library director at Boston Latin School. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa's Church, West Roxbury at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to Regina Cleri Retirement Home for Priests, 66 Brooks Dr., Braintree, MA 02184. Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019