HARRISON, Alice M. (Hoar) Of Winthrop, Feb. 20, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert Harrison, she is grieved by her son Paul and his wife Judy, their three children Geoffrey, Caitlin and Padraic, her daughters Patricia and Barbara, her daughter Nancy and her husband Frank, and their daughter Moriah and her husband Josh. Alice was the daughter of Frank and Mary Hoar of Somerville, sister to Mary, Francis, Robert and Gerard. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 12:00 PM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to Safe Haven Humane Society at 1420 Post Road, Wells, ME 04090, or the Chelsea Jewish Life Care at 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020