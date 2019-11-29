|
|
LUONGO, Alice M. Of Malden, on October 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Genaro J. Luongo. Loving mother of Patricia Pomeroy and her husband David, William Luongo and his wife Barbara, Tom Luongo, Robert Luongo, Sue Luongo, and Karen Luongo. Loving grandmother of seven; loving great-grandmother of five. She is also survived by a sister, Grace Thompson, and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Frances Cotreau, Robert Smith, Margaret Reynolds-Cambece, and Claire Bidmead. Alice was retired from Massachusetts General Hospital. She loved travel, her dog Butter, various cats, her house plants, people and reading. Memorial Services will be held in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019, at 1PM. Visitation will be prior to the Service in the Funeral Home from 11:30AM to 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory may be made to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 https://alz.org are appreciated. For directions & info: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019