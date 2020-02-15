Boston Globe Obituaries
|
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0194
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St.
Malden, MA
ALICE M. (KENNEY) LYON

ALICE M. (KENNEY) LYON Obituary
LYON, Alice M. (Kenney) Of Malden, formerly of Wakefield, February 12, age 96. Wife of the late Harry D. Lyon, Sr. Beloved mother of Harry D. Lyon, Jr. of Malden. Daughter of the late Owen P. and Catherine "Rena" (Curran) Kenney. Sister of the late Paul and Francis Kenney, Eleanor Neeb, Kathleen Raymond and Ruth Gardner. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN, Wednesday at 9:00 am. Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. Wakefield High School, Class of ?41.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
