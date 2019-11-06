|
O'DONOGHUE, Alice M. (Bronzo) Age 97, born in Somerville, July 23, 1922, was raised in Arlington and
resided in Scituate for the past 33 years. She died November 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Col. John W. O'Donoghue, USMCR and mother to Arlene E. Belliveau and her late husband Gerard J. Belliveau of Scituate, MA, Karen F. Bagshaw and her late husband Mark H. Bagshaw, II of Pepperell, MA, Janet M. Varney and her late husband Philip A. Varney, Jr. of Rutland, VT, John W. O'Donoghue, Jr. and his wife Bibsy of Scituate, MA, Kevin J. O'Donoghue and his wife Gerry of Scituate, MA and Stephen C. O'Donoghue and his wife Annette of Scituate, MA. She is survived by her 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visiting Hours Monday, November 11, 2019, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 S. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET, MA. A Funeral from the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Cohasset on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, One Kent St., Scituate, MA 02066 at 11:00 AM. There will be a private family Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Agnes Fidelity House, 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474, 781-648-2005,
