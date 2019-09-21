Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
ALICE M. (VIENT) SHANNON

SHANNON, Alice M. (Vient) Age 85 of Watertown, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. Born on Feb. 18, 1934 in Quincy, to the late Marjorie S. (Vickers) & Noel Vient. Alice was a graduate of Quincy High School and Katherine Gibbs School of Secretarial & Executive Training. Alice was the loving wife of the late Arthur C. Shannon. Mother to four sons: Timothy L. Shannon & his wife Jennifer of Sudbury, Arthur M. Shannon of Cambridge, Harry D. Shannon of Otisville, ME and the late John N. Shannon. Loving grandmother "Mimi" to Katherine Grace Shannon of Sudbury. She was the dear sister of William, Jeanne, Phyllis, Madelyn, Winona, Mary Lou, Marjorie, Walter, Kathleen, Berneice, Carolyn & Suzanne. Sister-in-law of the late William L. Shannon & his wife Betty of Wayland and the late Richard S. Shannon & his wife Bette of Atlanta GA. She is also survived by 50 nieces and nephews. Alice was an Executive Secretary for the Boston Steamship Lines in Boston and then became a Retail Buyer for the Harvard Coop in Cambridge for more than 25 years. She was a member of the Catholic Charities of Boston, Watertown Art Assoc., Red Hats of Watertown, Irish Setter Club of Weston and the Phillips Players of Waltham, where she performed in numerous plays and musicals. She loved reading, visiting museums of history, traveling, ice skating, hiking, cross country skiing, tennis, and especially golf. She enjoyed many friendships over the years and could light up a room singing Ethel Merman songs such as "I love a Parade", her favorite. She will be missed by her family and friends and will never be forgotten. A Private Celebration of her Life is planned in her honor in her favorite season, Spring 2020, at the Martha Mary Chapel at Longfellow's Wayside Inn, Sudbury. Family and friends will be notified. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's memory to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776 would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
