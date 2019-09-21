|
CULLEN, Alice Margaret (Walsh) Age 82, of Sudbury, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Born April 21, 1937, in Winchester, she was the daughter of Thomas J. and Alice T. (Mullen) Walsh. She was the beloved wife of the late James A. Cullen, Jr.; devoted mother of James A. Cullen, III and his wife Deborah of Billerica, MA, John G. Cullen and his wife Robin of Sudbury, MA, Katherine M. Hecht of Searsport, ME, Jean M. McGuire and her husband Wayne of Tolland, CT; loving sister of Thomas Walsh of Braintree, Robert Walsh of Gloucester, Mary Walsh of Stoneham, Sarah Kiely of Gloucester. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and son-in-law, Richard Blanchet of Lincoln, RI. She was predeceased by her parents and by two daughters, Alice T. Cullen and Elizabeth A. Cullen-Blanchet.
Mrs. Cullen was raised and educated in Winchester and moved to Sudbury many years ago. She was a gracious woman and took great pride in her family, all of whom she loved dearly. Her strong faith was evidenced by her longstanding membership and service to St. Anselm Church.
Funeral Services will be held at 10AM Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Anselm Church, 100 Landham Road, Sudbury. Interment will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, 34 Palmer Street, Winchester.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4-8PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019