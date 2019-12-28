|
|
BOWKER, Alice Marie (Collins) Died surrounded by family on December 26th. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Arnold J. "Joe" Bowker, her four wonderful children, Kevin, Philip, Stephen, and Julianne Bowker, her two grandchildren, Miles and Victor Bowker, their mother, Fiona Treacy, and Julie's life-partner, Dominic Fabri. She also leaves behind her beloved canine companion, Jack, as well as her equally adored "grand-dog," Ranger.
She took great joy in her children and especially her grandchildren and their many achievements, always making sure to congratulate them time and time again on their triumphs. She talked endlessly to her many friends about Miles and Victor, who affectionately called her "Nana." Alice and Joe raised their family in Scituate, where they have resided for over 50 years. During their five decades together, Alice and Joe partook in an abundance of adventures, both through Joe's years of service in the US Navy and on their own. Though she never officially joined her husband in retirement, the pair spent many winters at their "second home," in Naples, FL, basking in the sun with their many friends. Though bringing up four children was demanding in itself, Alice soon decided to enter the working world, spending 40+ years in real estate, working at the Coldwell Banker Scituate office. She excelled at selling homes across the South Shore for this time, thoroughly enjoying the connections she formed with more people than can be named here. She soon became a mentor for younger brokers at the office, and was beloved by those with whom she worked. Alice became good friends with not only her colleagues at Coldwell Banker, but with many of her clients, for whom she worked hard to find the right home.
Alice and Joe were also longtime members of the Scituate Harbor Yacht Club, where they spent many summer days with their family and friends. When they weren't relaxing on their back porch at home, they were down at the Yacht Club, sitting by the pool or on Joe's sailboat, Peace N' Quiet. Alice grew up in Watertown, MA. She was the daughter of the late John F. and Helen M. Collins. She leaves behind her sister Jane Jones, and her husband Tom, of Falmouth, and was predeceased by sister Maureen Rainey (John "Moe") of Westborough and brother John F. Collins, Jr. (Barbara) of Easthampton. She attended Mt. Trinity Academy in Watertown, where she formed many lifelong friendships. She then completed her studies at The Chandler School, in Boston. Alice's family summered in Scituate, where she met the man who would become her husband. Through her marriage with Joe in 1963, Alice gained a whole new family in the Bowkers. She loved spending time gathering at the home of Joe's parents, Arnold J. and Mary M. Bowker (Granny and Grampy). Joe's sister Faith E. (Bowker) Maloney became one of Alice's best friends, and she became very involved in the lives of Faith and her late husband George Maloney's grandchildren, Jaymee, Justin (and his daughter Savannah), Christian (daughter Astrid), and Jordan Miller, whom Alice loved very much.
Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours, on Monday, December 30th, from 4-8 PM, in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 South Main St., COHASSET. Her Funeral Service will be held at St. Anthony's Church, 2 Summer Street, Cohasset, at 11 AM, on Tuesday, December 31st. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, from where she found her "bestest boy," Jack. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019