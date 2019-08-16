|
BURKE, Alice Marie (McLean) Of Marlborough, formerly of Watertown. August 16, 2019. Age 79. Devoted mother of Michael Burke & his wife Sonja of Westwood, Joanne Frank & her husband David of Marlborough, Karyn Winters & her husband Andrew of Arlington, MaryAlice Vallarino & her husband Jose of Arlington, and Walter Burke & his wife Ranjana of Chandler, AZ. Dear sister of the late Rita Wenert, Bernard McLean, Kay Wilson, and Helen Cate. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday (today), 4-7 PM. Memorials in Alice's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019