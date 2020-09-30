1/1
ALICE MARIE GUINEY
1955 - 2020
GUINEY, Alice Marie Formerly of Brookline and Falmouth, MA, passed away at the Armenian Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Jamaica Plain on September 27, 2020 after a long battle with frontotemporal degeneration. Cherished daughter of the late John F. and Alice M. (Egan) Guiney, Alice was born in Cambridge, MA on January 10, 1955, grew up in Canton, MA, and attended Fontbonne Academy in Milton, MA ('72). Alice was a graduate of UMass Boston ('80 BA), and Babson College ('84 MBA). Professionally, Alice held numerous positions in real estate finance, most recently as a Vice President at Bank of Boston / Fleet / Bank of America, where she led the development efforts for the TPC Boston golf course in Mansfield. Alice is survived by her cousin Neil Guiney of New Jersey, and his family, and will be very much missed by her dear friends and "Team Alice" members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, theaftd.org The Jimmy Fund, jimmyfund.org or the charity of your choice. Due to Covid-19, the Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Alice's Life. For complete obituary and website, please visit www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Alice Marie GUINEY


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
