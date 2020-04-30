|
RAPALLO, Alice Marie (Durant) Of Medford, April 27th. Cherished daughter of the late Frederick and Alice Marley. Beloved wife of the late Richard Durant and Edward Rapallo. Dear sister of the late Frederick and Robert, and her sisters Janice, Florence, and Noreen. Devoted mother of her sons and their families: Mark and Bea, Brian and Debra, Stephen and Kim, Keith and Maria, and her sister Roberta Jeffrey of Manchester, NH. Loving grandmother of her 6 grandchildren: Joshua, Nathanael, Corrie, Kyle, Kelsey, Aiden, and great-grandmother of her two great-grandchildren: Emerson and Nora. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. All Funeral Services will be private. Alice's family will schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Alice's name to her favorite charity, Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020