ALICE MARIE (MANNING) SCHMITT
SCHMITT, Alice Marie (Manning) At 87 years, in Revere, formerly of Arlington, October 2nd, unexpectedly. Beloved wife of 45 years to the late Edward T. Schmitt, Jr. Adored mother of Anne Marie Schmitt of Revere & Eileen T. Perry & her husband Henry S. Perry & cherished grandmother of Kathleen M. Perry & Colleen M. Perry, all of Wakefield. Devoted daughter to the late Joseph P. & Margaret E. (Howell) Manning & faithful sister to the late Rev. Joseph H. Manning & the late William J. Manning, USAF. Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, October 6th, from 5-7 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE. A Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Wednesday, October 7th, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. and Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 11:00 a.m., and immediately followed with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available in lot left of the funeral home. Past Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America (CDA) - Court James Lee of Revere & a lifetime member. Alice Marie also held the office of District Deputy of the CDA for several terms, as well as six terms as their Treasurer. Member of Revere Womens' Club & Mass Citizens for Life & Past President & Member of the Parents' Guild at Regis College. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bridge Over Troubled Waters, 47 West St., Boston, MA 02111, www.bridgeotw.org/donate or to Big Brothers & Big Sisters, 184 High St., Boston, MA 02110, www.emassbigs.org/donate. "A Reminder": Please maintain social distancing and masks must be worn at all times in the funeral home, church & cemetery. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
