Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy's Catholic Church
650 Nichols St
Norwood, MA
ALICE MARY MCGRATH

ALICE MARY MCGRATH Obituary
McGRATH, Alice Mary Alice Mary (McCarty) McGrath died peacefully on September 25, 2019, at the age of 92, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Leo E. McGrath. Alice was born in Boston, MA to Charles Joseph, Jr. and Mary Alice (Leonard) McCarty. Alice is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Rivet and her husband Jean-Paul, Susan Goodwin and her husband Wesley, Jr., Janet Walsh and her husband William, and John McGrath and his wife Carolee; grandchildren, Christopher Rivet and his wife Elizabeth, Wesley Goodwin, III and his wife Jill, Colin Goodwin and his wife Katie, Colleen Walsh, Jack, Madison, Michael, Mary Kate and Joseph McGrath, her brother, Charles J. McCarty, III and his wife Maggie, and sister-in-law, Mary McGrath. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Helen, brother-in-law, John McGrath, and sister-in-law, Ann Demeo and her husband Julian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, located at 650 Nichols St., Norwood, MA. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice's name may be made to Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Jamesport Unit, 90 Taunton St., Wrentham, MA 02093, or Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or online at https://hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow GilloolyFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Alice Mary McGRATH
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
