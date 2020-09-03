SLOAN, Alice O. (Sparks) Of Watertown, Sept. 3. Beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Sloan. Dear and devoted mother of Ann Marie Barry and her husband, Pat of Watertown, Robert Sparks and his wife, Linda of Bangor, ME and the late Thomas Sloan. Sister of Dorothy Sacco and her husband, Fred of Hummerock. Loving grandmother of Shawna Vagefi, Brooke Pratt, Kelsey Barry, Patrick Barry, Kim Grover, Lindsey Sparks and Corey Sparks and loving great-grandmother of Declan and Caleb Vagefi. Because of COVID-19 and Alice's love and concern for her family and friends services will private at this time and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Swdfuneralhome.com
Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900 View the online memorial for Alice O. (Sparks) SLOAN