OPANASETS, Alice Passed peacefully on January 27, 2020 at the wonderful age of 102.
Born September 16, 1917, she was the child of Emilia and Andrew Naudziunas of South Boston. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Opanasets. Mother to Walter G. and his wife Virginia of Braintree, Christine M. of South Boston, Ernest P. of Dorchester, Karen A. of Forth Worth, TX, Peter J. of Medway and the late Paul and Frederick Opanasets. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Alice was strong in her faith and devotion, belonging to St. Peter Lithuanian Church in South Boston. We would like to thank her "family" at Marian Manor - Willem, Genet, Simeon, Cathy, Margaret and those whose names we do not know.
Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, January 31, from 9AM - 10:30AM, at Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON. Funeral Mass at St. Peter Lithuanian Church, South Boston, at 11 AM, followed by interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020